Tech Mahindra, IDFC, TVS Motor and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 opened flat on Tuesday.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Tech Mahindra for a target of Rs 1,070-1,075 with a stop loss at Rs 1,020 and

Buy IDFC Ltd for a target of Rs 92 with a stop loss at Rs 86

Sell Axis Bank for a target of Rs 890 with a stop loss at Rs 924.50

Sell Crompton for a target of Rs 315 with a stop loss at Rs 336

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Colgate with a stop loss at Rs 1,470

Buy REC with a stop loss at Rs 128

Sell TVS Motor with a stop loss at Rs 1,010

Buy Hindustan Copper Ltd with a stop loss at Rs 120