Moneycontrol Pro#SushmaSwaraj#IncomeTax#TailorMadeBiz
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks
Market

Tech leads Wall Street higher as tariff delay sparks rally

Updated : August 14, 2019 06:30 AM IST

Tech stocks, headed up by Apple Inc, led all three major US indexes into the black following the announcement, which calmed fears over the US-China trade war and growing signs of imminent recession.
US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said the United States would hold off on imposing additional 10 percent tariffs on key Chinese goods, including laptops and cellphones, tariffs that were originally set to go into effect next month.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 372.54 points, or 1.44 percent, to 26,279.91, the S&P 500 gained 42.48 points, or 1.47 percent, to 2,926.23 and the Nasdaq Composite added 152.95 points, or 1.95 percent, to 8,016.36.
Tech leads Wall Street higher as tariff delay sparks rally
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Government issues guidelines for Rs 1-lakh crore partial guarantee scheme for NBFCs/HFCs

Government issues guidelines for Rs 1-lakh crore partial guarantee scheme for NBFCs/HFCs

Leased 6 lakh square feet in Q1, says Embassy Office Parks REIT's Mike Holland

Leased 6 lakh square feet in Q1, says Embassy Office Parks REIT's Mike Holland

Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

Here's why JM Financial sees 63% upside potential in this smallcap FMCG stock

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV