English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks News

TeamLease announces Rs 100 crore share buyback via tender offer stock ends higher

TeamLease announces Rs 100 crore share buyback via tender offer - stock ends higher

TeamLease announces Rs 100 crore share buyback via tender offer - stock ends higher
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Feb 3, 2023 6:47:14 PM IST (Updated)

Follow real-time updates on Union Budget 2023Catch exclusive videos on Union Budget 2023 from CNBC-TV18

Shares of TeamLease had fallen to a 52-week low late-last-month after a weak December quarter.

Shares of TeamLease Services ended 3.6 percent higher on Friday after the company announced a share buyback proposal, a week after reporting weak quarterly results.

Recommended Articles

View All
Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Pakistan economy at alarming level as foreign reserves drop to $3.1 billion from $16.6 billion in a year

Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

FM Nirmala Sitharaman speaks on inflation, taxes, GDP and more. Read the full interview here

Feb 3, 2023 IST37 Min(s) Read

FM hints at lowering income tax burden further, says taking 42.7% from highly skilled doesn't look fair

FM hints at lowering income tax burden further, says taking 42.7% from highly skilled doesn't look fair

Feb 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

FM says the process is on to decide on the best possible timing for divestments

FM says the process is on to decide on the best possible timing for divestments

Feb 3, 2023 IST2 Min(s) Read

The company on Friday announced that it will buyback not more than 3.27 lakh equity shares or 1.92 percent of the company's total equity. The buyback amount of Rs 3,050 per share is a premium of 35 percent to Thursday's closing price.

Record date for the buyback, which will be done through the tender offer route, will be determined later. The total amount to be utilised for the buyback would be Rs 100 crore.

The Board of TeamLease Services has formed a Buyback Committee, appointing the company’s Company Secretary, Alaka Chanda as the compliance officer of the buyback.

Edelweiss Financial Services Ltd has been chosen as the  Manager to the Buyback.

Shares of TeamLease had fallen to a 52-week low late last month after a weak December quarter.
The company attributed a muted revenue growth to weaker festive demand in the December quarter compared to the September quarter and prior periods.
TeamLease said that its margins would be under pressure for the coming quarters as well given the soft demand, realisation pressure, and the NEEM (National Employability Enhancement Mission) impact.

Shares of TeamLease ended 3.6 percent higher at Rs 2,329.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
First Published: Feb 3, 2023 6:47 PM IST
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

TeamLease Services

Previous Article

Aurionpro Solutions bags multiple data centre expansion projects worth Rs 140 crore

Next Article

Some Adani Group stocks recover from lows after market cap drops below Rs 10 lakh crore

Shows

View All

Top Budget Opinions

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng
    X