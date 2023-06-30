CNBC TV18
CNBC TV18
LIVE TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsTD Power Systems shares jump most in three months to a 52 week high post multiple large deals

TD Power Systems shares jump most in three months to a 52-week high post multiple large deals

TD Power Systems shares jump most in three months to a 52-week high post multiple large deals
Read Time1 Min Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com Jun 30, 2023 10:47:40 AM IST (Published)

3.76 crore shares or 23.8 percent of the total equity of TD Power exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 221 per share, according to data available on the exchanges.

Shares of TD Power have surged as much as 8 percent on Friday, marking their biggest single-day jump since March this year after a large block deal took place in the stock.

Live TV

Loading...

3.76 crore shares or 23.8 percent of the total equity of TD Power exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 221 per share, according to data available on the exchanges.
Buyers and sellers of the transaction are not yet known.
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CurrencyPriceChange%Change
X