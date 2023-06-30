TD Power Systems shares jump most in three months to a 52-week high post multiple large deals

3.76 crore shares or 23.8 percent of the total equity of TD Power exchanged hands at an average price of Rs 221 per share, according to data available on the exchanges.

Shares of TD Power have surged as much as 8 percent on Friday, marking their biggest single-day jump since March this year after a large block deal took place in the stock.

Buyers and sellers of the transaction are not yet known.