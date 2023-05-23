Zurich DIFC deploys TCS solution for automating business process solutions

The company, however, did not disclose financial details of the deal.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday announced that it will be providing business process solutions to Zurich Insurance Company Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) through its product TCS BaNCS.

Zurich DIFC was looking for a solution to automate business processes and accelerate claim settlement and accounting closure, while ensuring data consistency, the IT major said in a statement.