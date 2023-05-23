Zurich DIFC deploys TCS solution for automating business process solutions

2 Min(s) Read
The company, however, did not disclose financial details of the deal.
IT major Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday announced that it will be providing business process solutions to Zurich Insurance Company Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) through its product TCS BaNCS.
Zurich DIFC was looking for a solution to automate business processes and accelerate claim settlement and accounting closure, while ensuring data consistency, the IT major said in a statement.
TCS BaNCS for Property and Casualty, which is a complete insurance solution suite to manage a wide range of complex contracts and calculations, will provide comprehensive functional capabilities to drive growth and transformation, the statement said.