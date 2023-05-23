English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homemarket Newsstocks NewsZurich DIFC deploys TCS solution for automating business process solutions

Zurich DIFC deploys TCS solution for automating business process solutions

Zurich DIFC deploys TCS solution for automating business process solutions
Read Time2 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By CNBCTV18.com May 23, 2023 1:42:59 PM IST (Published)

The company, however, did not disclose financial details of the deal.

IT major Tata Consultancy Services on Tuesday announced that it will be providing business process solutions to Zurich Insurance Company Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC) through its product TCS BaNCS.

Live Tv

Loading...

Zurich DIFC was looking for a solution to automate business processes and accelerate claim settlement and accounting closure, while ensuring data consistency, the IT major said in a statement.


TCS BaNCS for Property and Casualty, which is a complete insurance solution suite to manage a wide range of complex contracts and calculations, will provide comprehensive functional capabilities to drive growth and transformation, the statement said.

View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X