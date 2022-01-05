TCS, Infosys, Wipro, other IT stocks drop; worst day for Nifty IT in 2 weeks

IT stocks from the likes of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), Infosys and Wipro succumbed to selling pressure on Wednesday, as investors geared up for the onset of the quarterly earnings season in the coming days. The Nifty IT index tumbled nearly 2.5 percent - its worst intraday fall since December 20.

All of the 12 constituents of the Nifty IT basket were down 2-3 percent in early afternoon deals. TCS was down 1.8 percent, Infosys 2.8 percent and Wipro 2.5 percent. HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis, Mindtree, L&T Infotech, L&T Technologies and Coforge were down between 1.9 percent and 3.1 percent.

The IT index has surged nearly three percent in the past four sessions. The speed bump for the basket comes at a time when IT stocks have been powering much of the rally in the market in the past few months.

Stock Return (%) 12 months Six months Three months TCS 24.4 15.8 0.3 HCL Tech 32.3 33.8 0.4 Infosys 43.2 17.2 9.4 Tech Mahindra 73.2 61.6 22.9 Wipro 75.4 32.9 10.2 L&T Infotech 79.2 82.5 28.2 Coforge 105.1 40.1 9.8 Mphasis 109.4 56.6 5.4 L&T Tech 133.8 101.7 25.3 Mindtree 172.9 82.8 9

A number of analysts have flagged valuations of the IT basket to be expensive.

"IT stocks have run up way ahead of expectations... Some profit booking appears to be taking place now as market participants await the coming earnings season. Most IT stocks have overheated in the overall market rally in the past 18 months or so," AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital Markets, told CNBCTV18.com.

As of Tuesday's closing levels, the Nifty IT has surged 154.6 percent in the past 18 months, as against the Nifty50's 65.4 percent return.

JC Parets of All-Star Charts sees another 20-25 percent upside in the Nifty IT in the year ahead. In an interview with CNBC-TV18, Parets said he expects individual components to outperform the market.

"You have got 40-45 percent upside in TCS; if TCS is above Rs 3,500 per share, you can own it. I think it goes to Rs 5,000," he said.

IT stocks have been in high demand during the pandemic with increased demand for technology across sectors.

"IT stocks seem extremely well placed to benefit from the digitisation and automation mega-trends over the next five years. Also, it is not just the IT behemoths but also the IT midcaps and smallcaps that have enormous headroom for growth," Tanushree Banerjee, Co-Head of Research at Equitymaster, told CNBCTV18.com.

"Given the volatility in exchange rates, near-term earnings could be a bit volatile in 2022. Investors must be extreme careful about IT stock valuations," she said.

TCS, Infosys and Wipro will kick off the earnings season on January 12 by reporting their financial results for the December quarter.

IDBI Capital's Prabhakar likes Zensar (his target price: Rs 620) and Birlasoft (target Rs 630) at the current juncture. "Everything has run-up... One needs to buy something where safety net is there," he added.