Tata Consultancy Services chosen to operate UK Government's Rail Data Marketplace

Tata Consultancy Services announced that it has been chosen by the United Kingdom’s Rail Delivery Group (RDG) to construct the country’s Rail Data Marketplace (RDM). The six-year-long contract between TCS and RDG will see TCS design, develop, implement, and operate the new marketplace.

TCS will be bringing all rail data into one digital service to improve the transport sector and passenger experiences as envisioned by the UK government. The data marketplace will allow data sharing across various operational bodies. This includes the UK's rail and non-rail transportation networks.

The company will be using TCS Dexa, a controlled data exchange environment, along with Google’s Apigee platform to develop and securely manage the RDM. This will allow partners to use APIs for partner applications to connect with the data marketplace.

