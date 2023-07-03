CNBC TV18
Tata Consultancy Services shows promising signs but still trails behind peers

By Reema Tendulkar  Jul 3, 2023 12:29:56 PM IST (Published)

While the NASDAQ has been performing exceptionally well, with a 31 percent increase and stocks like Nvidia benefiting from the promise of generative AI, it remains to be seen if there will be a similar impact on Indian IT companies.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) closed the week with a 2.7 percent gain, crossing significant technical levels such as its 50-day moving average (DMA), 100-DMA, and 200-DMA. However, despite these positive developments, the stock remains 7.5 percent away from its 52-week highs, indicating that TCS has yet to catch up with the rest of the market.

Interestingly, when Infosys released their numbers, most IT companies experienced a dip and hit their 52-week lows. This downward trend persisted following TCS's own report and was further exacerbated by Infosys's subsequent announcement. However, since then, the IT sector as a whole has rebounded, although TCS has exhibited the least recovery compared to its peers. For instance, HCLTech has rebounded by a significant 17 percent from its session lows.
Looking ahead, quarter one numbers for TCS are expected to be lackluster, with flat growth anticipated by market analysts. The subdued outlook is expected to continue into the first half of the year, with results scheduled to be announced on July 12, alongside HCLTech. Despite the muted expectations, investors should keep an eye on TCS, as it demonstrated a strong performance on Friday, surpassing crucial technical levels such as the 50-DMA, 100-DMA, and 200-DMA.
Although TCS has shown promising signs with its recent upmove and technical breakthroughs, the stock still has ground to cover to reach its 52-week highs. As the Indian IT sector faces challenges and opportunities in the coming months, TCS's performance will be closely watched by investors to gauge the overall health and potential of the industry.
