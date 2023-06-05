TCS gets 10-year contract for the teachers' pension scheme in England and Wales

The services will be powered by the company’s core banking software suite, TCS BaNCS.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected for administering and enhancing customer experience for the second-largest public sector pension scheme in the United Kingdom.

The Department for Education (DfE) in the UK has chosen the Indian IT giant to administer the ‘Teachers’ Pension Scheme’ in England and Wales. The pension scheme covers more than 2 million members.

The DfE has awarded a long-term contract of 10 years to TCS for managing the Teachers’ Pension Scheme. The services will be powered by the company’s core banking software suite TCS BaNCS.

The future-ready, omnichannel, and digitally enabled platform of TCS BaNCS will help the DfE secure accurate administration of pension records and easy access to information, among other major benefits including effective management of scheme finance, proactive member engagement, and payment of benefits.

Using the aforementioned software suite, TCS will deliver a top-notch experience for pension services while helping the huge base of members to have a better understanding of their pension plan and enable them to take front steps in making their own informed decisions.

Tata Consultancy Services is the largest software and IT services provider in the United Kingdom. The service it will provide shall be highly agile and responsive to the needs of the pension scheme’s members and employers.

