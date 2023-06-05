TCS gets 10-year contract for the teachers' pension scheme in England and Wales

The services will be powered by the company’s core banking software suite, TCS BaNCS.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has been selected for administering and enhancing customer experience for the second-largest public sector pension scheme in the United Kingdom.

The Department for Education (DfE) in the UK has chosen the Indian IT giant to administer the ‘Teachers’ Pension Scheme’ in England and Wales. The pension scheme covers more than 2 million members.