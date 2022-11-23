TCS extends partnership with Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon till 2026

TCS became the official mobile app partner of the SCSM in 2022 to drive immersive and community-focused digital race experiences for runners and fans.

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. (TCS) on Wednesday announced that it was extending its sponsorship of the Standard Chartered Singapore Marathon (SCSM) Corporate Challenge for four more years until 2026.

This partnership also marked the beginning of TCS’ four-year association as the official mobile app partner of the SCSM from 2022 to drive immersive and community-focused digital race experiences for runners and fans.

TCS said the app streamlines the entire marathon experience for active and passive participants through a single digitally integrated platform with high functionality and excellent user experience.

Runners can look forward to functions and conveniences such as booking transportation to marathon grounds, race day weather details, SOS for emergencies, and checking of run progress.

The app also features an AR-powered virtual experience where runners can make use of the AR medal filters, themed frames for photos, and video creation functionalities to share their racing experiences and victories almost instantly.

SCSM is set to return to the streets of Singapore from December 2 to December 4 and is expected to see 50,000 participants over the two days.

