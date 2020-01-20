TCS shares slip nearly 3% after weak earnings: Here's what brokerages say
Updated : January 20, 2020 01:10 PM IST
TCS net profit remained flat at Rs 8,118 crore over the third quarter last year while revenue grew 6.7 percent to Rs 39,854 crore.
The headcount of the company was reduced by 4,000 in Q3FY20.
North America, the largest market for TCS, grew slow at 4.1 percent due to issues with its large banking clients.
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
THANK YOU! You made our day. See you every morning
YOUR EMAIL IS ON ITS WAY. Check your inbox for future updates.
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more