TCS shares slip nearly 3% after weak earnings: Here's what brokerages say

Updated : January 20, 2020 01:10 PM IST

TCS net profit remained flat at Rs 8,118 crore over the third quarter last year while revenue grew 6.7 percent to Rs 39,854 crore.
The headcount of the company was reduced by 4,000 in Q3FY20.
North America, the largest market for TCS, grew slow at 4.1 percent due to issues with its large banking clients.
