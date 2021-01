The share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), the largest IT services exporter in India, hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 3,224.00 apiece, gaining more than 3 percent in early morning trade on Monday after the company reported better-than-expected earnings for the quarter ended December 2020.

The IT major reported a 7.2 percent sequential rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 8,701 crore in the third quarter of fiscal 2021 backed by strong demand-led revenue growth.

Consolidated revenue during the quarter increased 4.7 percent QoQ to Rs 42,015 crore. It rose 5.4 percent on a year-on-year basis.

Read here: TCS Q3 net profit up 7.2% at Rs 8,701 crore, revenue rises 5.4% to Rs 42,015 crore

The company's constant currency revenue growth was at 4.1 percent QoQ and 0.4 percent YoY. The growth was ahead of analysts' expectations as the CNBC-TV18 poll had an estimated 2.8-2.9 percent growth.

The dollar revenue in Q3FY21 was at $5,702 million, up by 5.1 percent compared to the previous quarter. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated revenue of $5,600 million.

TCS said that it was the strongest third-quarter growth in the last nine years.

"Growing demand for core transformation services and strong revenue conversion from earlier deals have driven a powerful momentum that helped us overcome seasonal headwinds and post one of our best performances in a December quarter," Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director said.

Most brokerages maintained their bullish view on the stock after the company's strong performance.

Bernstein has a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 3,450 per share. TCS is best-positioned in Bernstein’s billion-dollar playbook thesis due to the scale advantage.

Jefferies maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target at Rs 3,720 per share. It said that the growth in the quarter was broad-based led by verticals recovering from COVID. It also raised FY21-23 estimates by 1-3 percent.

HSBC maintained a 'hold' call on the stock but raised the target to Rs 3,200 per share from Rs 3,050 earlier. It added that the firm's outlook remains promising as the company offers double-digit growth.

CLSA said that Q3 showcases strong margin defence and an optimistic outlook. Incremental moves should be guided by visibility on FY23 revenue growth, it added.

The brokerage maintained an 'outperform' call on the stock and raised its target to Rs 3,200 per share from Rs 3,070 earlier.

At 9:40 am, the shares of TCS were trading 1.66 percent higher at Rs 3,172.00 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.82 percent gain on the benchmark Sensex.