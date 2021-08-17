TCS shares hit 3-year high, market value tops Rs 13 lakh crore

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares gained more than one percent on the BSE to hit a more than three-year high on Tuesday. The rise in the stock of TCS, the country's largest IT services exporter, took the market capitalisation (mcap) of the company above the Rs 13 lakh crore mark.

The TCS stock was on course to close higher for the ninth trading session in a row. This would match a winning streak recorded in October last year.

During the session, TCS shares jumped as much as 1.53 percent to Rs 3,524.95 on BSE - their highest intraday level recorded since May 2018.

At 1:00 pm, the TCS stock traded 1.25 percent higher at Rs 3,515 on BSE, outperforming the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex index, which was down 0.20 percent amid a choppy session.

At that time, the market capitalisation of Tata Consultancy Services stood at Rs 13 lakh crore, having risen to as high as Rs 13.04 lakh crore earlier on Tuesday.

"India's IT sector is on a roll. The pandemic sending digitisation into a fast forward mode has improved the prospects of IT companies. India's IT majors expect this upcycle to continue for 3-4 years," said VK Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services.

"However, the non-availability of requisite talent, high attrition levels and rising employee costs are likely to pose challenges for the industry," he added.

Last month, TCS had reported a 28.5 percent jump in net profit to Rs 9,008 crore for the quarter ended June 30, missing Street estimates.

The IT major had posted 18.5 percent growth in consolidated revenue to Rs 45,411 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year.