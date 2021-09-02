TCS shares help Tata group companies take market value to $300 billion

Tata group companies' overall market capitalisation reached almost $300 billion, helped by gains in the country's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). As of Thursday noon, the total market value of Tata companies stood at Rs 21.84 lakh crore (a little over $299 billion at $1 = Rs 73). Almost all Tata shares have rewarded investors with gains in the recent months, with heavyweight TCS up 29 percent so far in 2021.

In the last one year, shares of all companies but one in the salt-to-software conglomerate have risen. Out of the 28 listed Tata companies, shares of as many as 10 have doubled investors' money during this period.

The top 10 Tata companies by market value, as of the September 1 closing prices, are — TCS, Titan, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Power, Tata Communications, Trent, Voltas and Tata Elxsi. And four from the top 10 club have given returns to the tune of 105-342 percent in the last one year. These four are: Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Motors.

Here's how the Tata group companies' stocks have fared in the past one year:

Company Mcap as of Sept 1 2021 (in crore rupees) Return (%) TCS 13,74,451.15 65.41 Titan 1,72,225.33 72.98 Tata Steel 1,69,843.56 229 Tata Motors 98,015.48 105.29 Tata Consumer Products 79,935.39 58.10 Tata Power 42,625.83 124.20 Tata Communications 39,408.38 59.14 Trent 35,333.68 55.90 Voltas 34,610.54 64.78 Tata Elxsi 30,188.50 342.31 Tata Chemicals 21,424.98 171.21 Indian Hotels Company 17,493.99 42.95 Tata Steel BSL 10,048.71 263.96 Tata Teleservices Maharashtra 7,164.81 950.14 Tata Investment Corp 6,362.36 55.82 Rallis India 5,405.26 -6.68 Tata Steel Long Products 4,142.66 207.52 Tata Coffee 3,940.85 94.02 Tata Metaliks 3,317.38 91.48 Tinplate Company 2,455.63 70.85 Nelco 1,228.77 164.62 Oriental Hotels 622.42 58.77 Automobile Corporation of Goa 298.89 45.71 Benares Hotels 200.67 24.48 Artson Engineering 188.29 82.14 TRF 121.28 28.89 Automotive Stampings & Assemblies 88.36 165.24 Tayo Rolls 57.77 79.59

Also, five giants in the Tata club together command a market capitalisation of Rs 18,94,470.91 crore — 87.66 percent of the group's overall value. Tata Consultancy Services has the maximum share of 63.60 percent, followed by Titan's 7.97 percent and Tata Steel's 7.86 percent.

Here's how shares of the country's second-largest company by market cap have fared since September 1, 2020:

TCS shares have risen 65.41 percent in the last one year, and 29.40 percent in 2021 alone so far.

TCS is the top pick among Tata shares for many analysts.

AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital, told CNBCTV18.com he likes the following Tata stocks (from most favourite to least favourite): TCS, Trent, Tata Power and Tata Chemicals.

Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking, likes TCS, followed by Tata Steel and then Tata Consumer Products. Next on his list of most preferred Tata stocks are Tata Chemicals, Titan, Voltas, Trent, Tata Motors and Tata Power, he said.