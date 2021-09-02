  • Home>
  TCS shares help Tata group companies take market value to $300 billion

TCS shares help Tata group companies take market value to $300 billion

By Sandeep Singh | IST (Published)
Just five companies out of the 28-strong Tata club command a market value of Rs 18,94,470.91 crore -- 87.66 percent of the group's overall value.

TCS shares help Tata group companies take market value to $300 billion
Tata group companies' overall market capitalisation reached almost $300 billion, helped by gains in the country's largest IT services company, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS). As of Thursday noon, the total market value of Tata companies stood at Rs 21.84 lakh crore (a little over $299 billion at $1 = Rs 73). Almost all Tata shares have rewarded investors with gains in the recent months, with heavyweight TCS up 29 percent so far in 2021.
In the last one year, shares of all companies but one in the salt-to-software conglomerate have risen. Out of the 28 listed Tata companies, shares of as many as 10 have doubled investors' money during this period.
The top 10 Tata companies by market value, as of the September 1 closing prices, are — TCS, Titan, Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Tata Consumer Products, Tata Power, Tata Communications, Trent, Voltas and Tata Elxsi. And four from the top 10 club have given returns to the tune of 105-342 percent in the last one year. These four are: Tata Elxsi, Tata Steel, Tata Power and Tata Motors.
Here's how the Tata group companies' stocks have fared in the past one year:
CompanyMcap as of Sept 1 2021 (in crore rupees)Return (%)
TCS13,74,451.1565.41
Titan1,72,225.3372.98
Tata Steel1,69,843.56229
Tata Motors98,015.48105.29
Tata Consumer Products79,935.3958.10
Tata Power42,625.83124.20
Tata Communications39,408.3859.14
Trent35,333.6855.90
Voltas34,610.5464.78
Tata Elxsi30,188.50342.31
Tata Chemicals21,424.98171.21
Indian Hotels Company17,493.9942.95
Tata Steel BSL10,048.71263.96
Tata Teleservices Maharashtra7,164.81950.14
Tata Investment Corp6,362.3655.82
Rallis India5,405.26-6.68
Tata Steel Long Products4,142.66207.52
Tata Coffee3,940.8594.02
Tata Metaliks3,317.3891.48
Tinplate Company2,455.6370.85
Nelco1,228.77164.62
Oriental Hotels622.4258.77
Automobile Corporation of Goa298.8945.71
Benares Hotels200.6724.48
Artson Engineering188.2982.14
TRF121.2828.89
Automotive Stampings & Assemblies88.36165.24
Tayo Rolls57.7779.59
Also, five giants in the Tata club together command a market capitalisation of Rs 18,94,470.91 crore — 87.66 percent of the group's overall value. Tata Consultancy Services has the maximum share of 63.60 percent, followed by Titan's 7.97 percent and Tata Steel's 7.86 percent.
ALSO READ | BSE-listed companies' market value surpasses Rs 250 lakh crore
Here's how shares of the country's second-largest company by market cap have fared since September 1, 2020:
TCS shares have risen 65.41 percent in the last one year, and 29.40 percent in 2021 alone so far.for 
TCS is the top pick among Tata shares for many analysts.
AK Prabhakar, Head of Research at IDBI Capital, told CNBCTV18.com he likes the following Tata stocks (from most favourite to least favourite): TCS, Trent, Tata Power and Tata Chemicals.
Sameet Chavan, Chief Analyst-Technical and Derivatives at Angel Broking, likes TCS, followed by Tata Steel and then Tata Consumer Products. Next on his list of most preferred Tata stocks are Tata Chemicals, Titan, Voltas, Trent, Tata Motors and Tata Power, he said.
(Edited by : Ajay Vaishnav)
