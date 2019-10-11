Market
TCS shares fall over lower-than-expected Q2 earnings; brokerages cut TP
Updated : October 11, 2019 09:43 AM IST
Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) fell nearly 4 percent on Friday after the company's September-quarter results failed to meet Street estimates.
The sentiment was further weakened after most brokerages slashed their price targets for the stock post the earnings.
"Our entire focus is now to get back to our double-digit growth," said Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO of TCS in an interview to CNBC-TV18.
