TCS Share Price: Is the bad news in the price ahead of June quarter earnings?
By CNBCTV18.com Jul 12, 2023 10:49:15 AM IST (Published)

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, TCS is expected to see less than 1 percent growth in both US Dollar and rupee revenue, while operating profit margin or EBIT margin is likely to decline sequentially.

Shares of India’s largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) are trading marginally lower on Wednesday ahead of its quarterly results announcement later this evening.

The Tata group company will announce its financial results for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 which would also be the first results commentary under the new CEO K Krithivasan.


Besides, the board of the company will also consider a proposal for an interim dividend for the financial year 2023-24.

