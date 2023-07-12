TCS Share Price: Is the bad news in the price ahead of June quarter earnings?

According to a CNBC-TV18 poll, TCS is expected to see less than 1 percent growth in both US Dollar and rupee revenue, while operating profit margin or EBIT margin is likely to decline sequentially.

Shares of India’s largest IT services provider Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) are trading marginally lower on Wednesday ahead of its quarterly results announcement later this evening.

Share Market Live NSE

The Tata group company will announce its financial results for the April-June quarter of 2023-24 which would also be the first results commentary under the new CEO K Krithivasan.