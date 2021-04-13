  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Market Stocks

TCS share price drops 4% post Q4 results, profit-booking; IT index dips 2%

Updated : April 13, 2021 09:59 AM IST

TCS share price fell as much as 3.7 percent to its day's low of Rs 3,210.8 per share on the BSE.
CLSA retained an 'outperform' call and raised its target while Goldman Sachs had a 'buy' call.
MindTree, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis and Coforge also lost over 2 percent each post TCS' results.
TCS share price drops 4% post Q4 results, profit-booking; IT index dips 2%
Published : April 13, 2021 09:50 AM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Indian-American frontline healthcare professionals in Green Card backlog hold protest at US Capitol

Indian-American frontline healthcare professionals in Green Card backlog hold protest at US Capitol

Sebi imposes Rs 25 crore penalty on YES Bank in AT1 bonds case

Sebi imposes Rs 25 crore penalty on YES Bank in AT1 bonds case

COVID surge: Banks seek recast scheme extension in meeting with RBI

COVID surge: Banks seek recast scheme extension in meeting with RBI

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement