TCS share price drops 4% post Q4 results, profit-booking; IT index dips 2%

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) share price dropped nearly 4 percent on Tuesday after the IT major's March quarter results came in below analysts' expectations and as investors took to profit-booking.

The company reported a 6.26 percent YoY rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 9,246 crore in Q4. The profit, however, was slightly lower than CNBC-TV-18's estimates of Rs 9,317 crore.

The stock fell as much as 3.7 percent to its day's low of Rs 3,210.8 per share on the BSE. The sentiment impacted other IT stocks as well with the sectoral gauge also down 2 percent. Infosys, MindTree, Tech Mahindra, Mphasis and Coforge also lost over 2 percent each following TCS' results.

In dollar terms, TCS earned revenue of $5,989 million during the quarter ended March 2021 as against estimates of $5,975 million. It registered revenue growth of 5 percent versus 5.1 percent, QoQ. Constant Currency (CC) revenue growth CC revenue growth was at 4.2 percent versus 4.1 percent, QoQ. CNC-TV18 Poll estimated CC revenue growth of 4 percent.

However, post the Q4 results, most brokerages remained bullish on the stock. CLSA retained an 'outperform' call and raised its target while Goldman Sachs had a 'buy' call. Citi, however, said that it prefers Infosys over TCS.

Here's what brokerages have to say post TCS' Q4 results:

CLSA: The brokerage has an 'outperform' call on the stock and raised target to Rs 3,560 per share from Rs 3,370 earlier. It added that valuations are optically rich and limit absolute upside. Macro demand strength should sustain its relative outperformance versus broader markets, noted the brokerage.

Goldman Sachs: The brokerage has a buy call on the stock with a target at Rs 3,646 per share. It is one of the nest positioned global IT services companies, said the brokerage. A key positive surprise from the results was the very strong order book of $9.2 billion, it added.

Credit Suisse: The brokerage has an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 3,750 per share. The brokerage maintains FY22/23 estimates for the firm on the back of largely in-line performance in the March quarter. It added that the sector has entered a technology upcycle and expects the company to continue to deliver industry-leading growth.

Macquarie: The brokerage has an 'outperform' call on the stock with a target at Rs 3,640 per share. It added that the firm is on track for double-digit growth in FY22 and is well-positioned from 3 key spending themes.