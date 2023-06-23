TCS says recruitment scam allegations don't involve the company or its employees

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended at Rs 3,217.45, down by Rs 21.40, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said the purported recruitment scam reported by media outlets doesn't involve any fraud by or against the company and has no financial impact.

The Mumbai-based firm said the issue relates to a breach of the company's Code of Conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors and no key managerial person of the company has been found to be involved in the scam.

"The recruitment activities in TCS are not handled by the Resource Management Group (RMG) as alleged, therefore the reference to the alleged scam in the recruitment process is incorrect," the company said in an exchange filing.

"RMG is responsible for allocation of available resources to various projects and in case of any shortfall, fill such requirements through contractors. The complaint referred to in the article relates to the hiring of such contract resources employed by the contractors," the company said.

According to a Mint report, TCS discovered that a few senior executives entrusted with hiring thousands of critical personnel accepted bribes from staffing firms, compromising the recruitment process.

The report said a whistleblower, in communication to TCS's chief executive officer and chief operating officer, alleged that E.S. Chakravarthy, the global head of TCS's resource management group (RMG), the company’s recruitment division, had been accepting commissions from staffing firms for years.