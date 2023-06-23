CNBC TV18
TCS says recruitment scam allegations don't involve the company or its employees

By Jomy Jos Pullokaran  Jun 23, 2023 11:39:09 PM IST (Updated)

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services Ltd ended at Rs 3,217.45, down by Rs 21.40, or 0.66 percent on the BSE.

India's largest IT services company Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Friday said the purported recruitment scam reported by media outlets doesn't involve any fraud by or against the company and has no financial impact.

The Mumbai-based firm said the issue relates to a breach of the company's Code of Conduct by certain employees and vendors providing contractors and no key managerial person of the company has been found to be involved in the scam.
"The recruitment activities in TCS are not handled by the Resource Management Group (RMG) as alleged, therefore the reference to the alleged scam in the recruitment process is incorrect," the company said in an exchange filing.
