Randstad collaborates with TCS to modernise its digital core

By modernising Randstad’s digital core on Amazon Web Services (AWS), TCS will help unify and scale up many services.

Tata Consultancy Services on Thursday said that it has expanded its partnership with human resource services major Randstad India to modernise the company's application estate on the cloud, strengthen the security posture, and accelerate its growth and transformation journey.


In the current phase of Randstad’s transformation journey, TCS will leverage its contextual knowledge, deep domain expertise, and vast partner ecosystem to accelerate Randstad’s cloud rationalisation and application modernisation.

This will be achieved with a mix of software as a service and more cloud-native applications leveraging platform as a service. TCS will also improve the security posture of Randstad by onboarding and rolling out global security services and scaling the global DevSecOps platform.

By modernising Randstad’s digital core on Amazon Web Services (AWS), TCS will help unify and scale up many services, such as information security, network, service control, service management, business application management, and business application hosting.

All this is expected to result in a new secure and client-centric cloud operating model that enables higher quality service delivery to local members of the Randstad Group, TCS added.

In 2016, Randstad entered into a deal with TCS as the strategic transformation partner to implement its strategy of using digital technologies with a human approach to source the right talent for the right roles.

During the first phase of its digital transformation, TCS drove one of the largest public cloud migration projects then – moving over 925 IT applications from over 50 legacy data centers across the world to a public cloud.

TCS shares ended at Rs 3342.20, down 0.39 percent.

