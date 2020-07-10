Market TCS Q1FY21 earnings: Brokerages see recovery in business but limited room for stock run Updated : July 10, 2020 12:49 PM IST TCS management believes the impact of COVID-19 has "bottomed out" and that the company should now start tracing its path to growth Q2 onwards. Brokerage CLSA has reiterated Outperform rating and raised target price slightly to Rs 2,260 per share from Rs 2,240 per share earlier. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply