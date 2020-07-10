TCS Q1FY21 earnings: Brokerages see recovery in business but limited room for stock run

The country’s largest software services exporter Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) reported below-expectations earnings for the first quarter of fiscal 2021 even though new deal wins remained strong with a stable cashflow and an optimistic outlook.

The company’s net profit in Q1FY21 fell 12.9 percent to Rs 7,008 crore as against Rs 8,049 crore in the previous quarter. Revenue declined 4.1 percent to Rs 38,322 crore from Rs 39,946 crore, QoQ. Dollar revenue was down 7.1 percent at $5,059 million while constant currency revenue growth slipped to -6.9 percent, QoQ.

EBIT fell 9.7 percent to Rs 9,048 crore while EBIT margin contracted 148 bps to 23.61 percent, QoQ.

TCS management believes the impact of COVID-19 has "bottomed out" and that the company should now start tracing its path to growth Q2 onwards.

Speaking to CNBC-TV18, Rajesh Gopinathan, MD & CEO of TCS, said that the company is seeing positive signs in BFSI vertical and expected turnaround in the verticle in the second and third quarter of FY21.

While the manufacturing segment is expected to recover in Q4, retail and aviation may take longer, he added.

Brokerage CLSA has reiterated its Outperform rating and raised target price slightly to Rs 2,260 per share from Rs 2,240 per share earlier. However, it said that the rich valuation could limit upside.

“TCS’ 1QFY21 headline financial results were weaker than expected for revenue and its Ebit margin. However, it was able to limit the impact on both its order book. TCS exuded confidence of a recovery in H2FY21 as demand in BFSI (30 percent of revenue) showed better resilience then initial fears with a healthy deal pipeline, especially in Europe (16 percent of revenue),” brokerage CLSA said.

TCS trades at a 25x 12-month forward EPS, a 19% premium to its 3-year median, CLSA noted.

“Thus, with few triggers from its Q1FY21 results, the incremental upside could be limited though its superior cash generation should still sustain relative outperformance versus the broader market,” the brokerage added.

Macquarie downgraded the stock to Neutral from Outperform with a target price at Rs 1,900 per share as it believes that the growth recovery will be gradual given the uncertainties.

The brokerage expects margin drag will remain till growth recovers and estimates EBIT margin to decline 80 bps in FY21 and improve 160 bps in FY22.

Motilal Oswal believes that 20 percent of the company's revenue decline witnessed in Q1FY21 was attributable to supply-side issues, which should be resolved going forward as economies start up again.

"For 1QFY21, TCS missed our revenue (USD) / EBIT estimate by 2%/6%. However, in our view, this is not worrying given the unprecedented damage global economies have witnessed. The management undertook the best possible efforts to optimize cost and cash conversion (OCF/PAT = 133% v/s 109% in 4Q), which provided great comfort," Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage expects TCS to be a key beneficiary of the COVID-19-led increase in tech intensity across verticals.

Meanwhile, Kotak Institutional Equities has maintained a Reduce call and has cut FY21-23 EPS estimates by 2-4 percent.

Jyoti Roy, DVP Equity Strategist, Angel Broking Ltd. said that while the Q1FY21 numbers were below street expectations on all counts, new deal wins remained strong at $6.9 billion for the quarter which was a key positive.