TCS Q1 revenue misses estimates: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) declined over one percent in early trade on Friday after the company’s June quarter earnings missed street expectations.

The country’s largest IT services provider reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 9,008 crore for the first quarter of fiscal 2022, registering a 2.6 percent sequential decline due to lower other income. Net profit was lower than CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates of Rs 9,352 crore.

Other income in Q1FY22 declined by 22.6 percent QoQ to Rs 721 crore.

Revenue during the quarter rose 3.9 percent to Rs 45,411 crore from Rs 43,705 crore, QoQ. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated revenue of Rs 45,777 crore.

In dollar terms, the company’s revenue rose 2.8 percent to $6,154 million and in constant currency, it registered a growth of 2.4 percent.

Read here:

At the operating level, EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) decreased 1.2 percent to Rs 11,588 crore, while EBIT margin fell by 130 bps to 25.5 percent, sequentially.

“Given the variants of the virus and fears of a potential third wave, we are watchful of the emerging situation and remain optimistic of the opportunities in our core markets and verticals,” said Rajesh Gopinathan, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director.

Here’s what brokerages have to say on the company’s stock and Q1 earnings:

CLSA

TCS Q1 results were broadly in line with our estimates but below consensus. Exports grew a healthy 3.4% QoQ in constant currency (CC) terms while domestic business declined 14% QoQ due to wave 2. Consensus may have ignored the risk; hence the disappointment.

The order book was healthy and with hopes of a recovery in domestic business in 2Q22, management exuded confidence for double-digit FY22 YoY revenue growth. Margin defence was again strong with a seasonal impact of annual wage hikes along expected lines.

Our FY22/23 EPS estimates are largely unchanged. We like TCS’ strong cash generation and a liberal capital return policy but at 27x FY23CL EPS, the incremental upside could be limited. We keep an ‘outperform’ rating and a Rs 3,770 target price.

Macquarie

The strong constant currency revenue growth is partly offset by weakness in India. It is well-positioned to benefit from a strong demand environment, Macquarie said.

Macquarie maintained an ‘outperform’ rating and a target price of Rs 3,640 per share. It cut FY22-23 EPS estimates by one percent.

JPMorgan

The earnings missed analyst expectations on the revenues and EPS front led by India/EU, while the deal wins remained strong. The company’s exposure to India is higher than its peers. The primary takeaway from its strong deal wins and key verticals is positive for Infosys and HCL Technologies, JPMorgan said.

It maintained an ‘overweight’ rating with a target price of Rs 3,680 per share.

UBS

UBS maintained a ‘neutral’ call and a target price of Rs 3,345.

The Q1 revenue and margin missed the forecasts. UBS expects consensus earnings cuts post the Q1 numbers, while the broader market concerns could keep the stock defensive.

Goldman Sachs

The brokerage has a ‘buy’ rating and cut the target price to Rs 3,703 per share from Rs 3,853 earlier. It also cut EPS estimates cut by 2-5 percent to factor in loss in India business and lower margin.

The few discretionary expenses are expected to return by the end of FY22, while strong domain expertise to help maintain double-digit revenue growth over FY22-24, it said.

Citi

Citi maintained a ‘sell’ call and reduced the target price to Rs 3,080 from Rs 3,220 earlier. The Q1 was slightly below our expectations on revenues and as expected, India business was weak QoQ, it said.

Citi trims EPS estimates by one to two percent, while finds valuations high for a FY20-23 EPS CAGR estimate of seven percent.

Motilal Oswal

IT Services has entered into a technology upcycle, with cloud- and data-driven deals coming into the market. Given TCS' size, capabilities, and portfolio stretch, it is rightly positioned to leverage expected industry growth.

The company has consistently maintained its market leadership and shown best-in-class execution. This gives the company continued room to increase its margin while demonstrating industry-leading return ratios, Motilal Oswal said.

The brokerage maintained a ‘neutral’ rating with a target price of Rs 3,776 per share.

Yes Securities

We remain positive on the stock and maintain our ‘buy’ rating with an unchanged target price of Rs 3,600 as Book/Bill ratio of 1.4x provides strong revenue visibility. Deal momentum would remain strong led by traction in cloud migration and other digital technologies, aided by its deep contextual knowledge of its clients’ technology landscape, Yes Securities said.

It is well on track to post a double-digit revenue growth for FY22/FY23 and is expected to sustain an FY21 EBIT margin of 26% for FY22 led by favourable business mix and operating leverage. Free cash flow generation will remain strong with limited reinvestment requirements and that should help to sustain dividend payout, it added.

ICICI Securities

This result and commentary reinforce our anti-consensus argument that growth and margins of the industry in the post-covid equilibrium will be largely similar to pre-covid levels. As disappointments related to this continue, the current lifetime-high multiples (30x FY23E EPS) are unlikely to sustain. We downgrade the stock to ‘reduce’ from ‘hold’ earlier.

The brokerage cut the target price to Rs 2,935 per share from Rs 3,230 earlier.

At 10:00 am, the shares of TCS were trading 0.34 percent higher at Rs 3,268.15 apiece on the BSE.

(Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on CNBCTV18.com are their own and not that of the website or its management. CNBCTV18.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.)