TCS partners with Gujarat government to provide digital skills in schools

TCS has partnered with Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat Council of School Education (SS - GCSE), and the Government of Gujarat to train teachers and students.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Tuesday said that it has collaborated with the Gujarat government to train school students and teachers in new-age digital skills such as computational and design thinking.

The IT major has partnered with Samagra Shiksha, Gujarat Council of School Education (SS - GCSE), and the Government of Gujarat.

As part of the partnership, the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) program of TCS will bring the company's flagship global initiatives – Ignite My Future and goIT – to students and teachers in Gujarat.

The initiatives align with the National Education Policy (NEP 2020) plans to inculcate global citizenship in students, building empathy towards critical issues in society, and opening their minds to become problem solvers.

In addition, the company said it will build awareness among students on science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) careers and prepare them for the upcoming digital economy.

TCS said that its Ignite My Future program is an effort to empower educators across the globe through a unique approach that integrates computational thinking into core subjects like math, science, literacy, social studies, and arts.

The program is aimed at developing problem-solving skills among teachers and students, which can be applied by them to trans-disciplinary real-world problems.

This program has reached nearly 2 million students and over 30,400 educators around the world, with a major presence in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, India, and the Philippines.