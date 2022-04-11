IT stocks under pressure; all eyes on TCS Q4 results

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) shares slipped into the red amid overall weakness in the market on Monday, as investors awaited the country's largest IT company to report its quarterly financial results. TCS will kick off the earnings season later in the day by reporting its earnings for the March quarter.

TCS shares slid below the flatline soon after a positive start. The stock declined by as much as Rs 30 or 0.8 percent to Rs 3,656.9 on BSE.

Tata Consultancy Services is expected to post growth of three percent sequentially in constant currency revenue, and 2.5 percent in dollar revenue, according to a poll of analysts by CNBC-TV18.

The IT major's PAT is expected to grow by 2.9 percent to Rs 10,050 crore and margins are likely to remain flat at around 25 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis, according to the poll.

The entire IT basket was under selling pressure, with the Nifty IT dropping as much as 1.2 percent during the session.

Infosys shares fell as much as 2.1 percent and Wipro as much as 1.6 percent. The Tech Mahindra stock declined as much as 0.9 percent.

Infosys will report its financial results for the January-March period on April 12, and Wipro on April 29.