Homemarket newsstocks news

TCS, HUL, JK Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

TCS, HUL, JK Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

1 Min(s) Read

By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the week near flatline tracking largely positive moves across global markets after US inflation data released last week.

Recommended Articles

View All

In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

IST6 Min(s) Read

Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?

IST4 Min(s) Read

The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

IST3 Min(s) Read

Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

IST3 Min(s) Read

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4,000 with a stop loss at Rs 3,850
Buy L&T Infotech for a target of Rs 5,200 with a stop loss at Rs 5,000
Buy Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FSL) for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 106
Sell Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for a target of Rs 2,460 with a stop loss at Rs 2,525
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss at Rs 3,250
Buy JK Cement with a stop loss at Rs 2,725
Sell Jubilant Food with a stop loss at Rs 575
Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss at Rs 510
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

Tags

buy sell ideasTop Stock Tips

Previous Article

Wall Street gains value, S&P 500 advances near 1% to witness best week since June

Next Article

Wall Street advances sharply after S&P 500 posts biggest one-day rally since 2020