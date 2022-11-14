TCS, HUL, JK Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

By Sangam Singh

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the week near flatline tracking largely positive moves across global markets after US inflation data released last week.

Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst

Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4,000 with a stop loss at Rs 3,850

Buy L&T Infotech for a target of Rs 5,200 with a stop loss at Rs 5,000

Buy Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FSL) for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 106

Sell Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for a target of Rs 2,460 with a stop loss at Rs 2,525

Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst

Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss at Rs 3,250

Buy JK Cement with a stop loss at Rs 2,725

Sell Jubilant Food with a stop loss at Rs 575

Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss at Rs 510