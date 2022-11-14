TCS, HUL, JK Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the week near flatline tracking largely positive moves across global markets after US inflation data released last week.
Recommended ArticlesView All
In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth
IST6 Min(s) Read
Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?
IST4 Min(s) Read
Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe
IST3 Min(s) Read
CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4,000 with a stop loss at Rs 3,850
Buy L&T Infotech for a target of Rs 5,200 with a stop loss at Rs 5,000
Buy Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FSL) for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 106
Sell Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for a target of Rs 2,460 with a stop loss at Rs 2,525
Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss at Rs 3,250
Buy JK Cement with a stop loss at Rs 2,725
Sell Jubilant Food with a stop loss at Rs 575
Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss at Rs 510
Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!