    CNBC TV18 Live Tv
    Live TV

    Home

    Latest News
    Featured

    Live TV

    Market Live
    Minis
    Podcasts

    CNBC-TV18 Specials

    Photos
    CNBC-TV18 Binge
    Storyboard

    Sections

    Terms and Conditions

    Homemarket Newsstocks News

    TCS, HUL, JK Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    TCS, HUL, JK Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani

    TCS, HUL, JK Cement and more: Top stock tips by Mitessh Thakkar, Sudarshan Sukhani
    Read Time
    1 Min(s) Read
    Profile image

    By Sangam Singh   IST (Published)

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:

    Indian equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 started the week near flatline tracking largely positive moves across global markets after US inflation data released last week.

    Recommended Articles

    View All
    In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

    In ultra-cycling and Ironman races you need the willingness to suffer: Dr Amit Samarth

    IST6 Min(s) Read

    Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?

    Jet Airways’ relaunch: A standoff in play?

    IST4 Min(s) Read

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    The paralysed could walk after this therapy — all about the new study

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    Explained | What RBI has done so far to make digital payments safe

    IST3 Min(s) Read

    CNBC-TV18’s in-house panel of experts has picked a list of stocks for investors to buy/sell in trade today:
    Mitessh Thakkar, Technical Analyst
    Buy Coforge for a target of Rs 4,000 with a stop loss at Rs 3,850
    Buy L&T Infotech for a target of Rs 5,200 with a stop loss at Rs 5,000
    Buy Firstsource Solutions Ltd (FSL) for a target of Rs 115 with a stop loss at Rs 106
    Sell Hindustan Unilever Ltd (HUL) for a target of Rs 2,460 with a stop loss at Rs 2,525
    Sudarshan Sukhani, Technical Analyst
    Buy Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) with a stop loss at Rs 3,250
    Buy JK Cement with a stop loss at Rs 2,725
    Sell Jubilant Food with a stop loss at Rs 575
    Buy Can Fin Homes with a stop loss at Rs 510
    Check out our in-depth Market Coverage, Business News & get real-time Stock Market Updates on CNBC-TV18. Also, Watch our channels CNBC-TV18, CNBC Awaaz and CNBC Bajar Live on-the-go!

    Tags

    buy sell ideasTop Stock Tips

    Next Article

    Wall Street gains value, S&P 500 advances near 1% to witness best week since June

    arrow down

    Shows

    View All

    Most Read

    Market Movers

    View All
    Top GainersTop Losers
    CurrencyCommodities
    CompanyPriceChng%Chng