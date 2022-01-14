0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

0

TCS expensive, overbought, Infosys better bet: Axis Securities' Omkar Tanksale

Profile image
By Sonia Shenoy   | Anuj Singhal   | Prashant Nair   IST (Published)
Mini

Infosys is a better bet versus Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said Omkar Tanksale, senior research analyst at Axis Securities, on Friday, adding that TCS is expensive and overbought.

TCS expensive, overbought, Infosys better bet: Axis Securities' Omkar Tanksale
Infosys is a better bet versus Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said Omkar Tanksale, senior research analyst at Axis Securities, on Friday, adding that TCS is expensive and overbought.
He said, “TCS is expensive and overbought and therefore, Infosys is a better bet.”
Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he further said that Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies are relatively cheap compared to TCS and Infosys.
On Mindtree, Tanksale said, “The demand scenario across industry, verticals and geographies are very strong. So they will likely have the visibility going ahead. The execution part, where almost all the largecap companies are struggling to manage margins, has delivered margin expansion with better execution.”
Tags
Previous Article

Ultratech Cement Q3FY22 results preview: Street expects weak numbers, topline growth of 3%

Next Article

HDFC Bank third quarter results preview; lender expected to post best loan growth in 6 quarters

next story