TCS expensive, overbought, Infosys better bet: Axis Securities' Omkar Tanksale

Infosys is a better bet versus Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), said Omkar Tanksale, senior research analyst at Axis Securities, on Friday, adding that TCS is expensive and overbought.

He said, “TCS is expensive and overbought and therefore, Infosys is a better bet.”

Speaking in an interview to CNBC-TV18, he further said that Tech Mahindra and HCL Technologies are relatively cheap compared to TCS and Infosys.

On Mindtree, Tanksale said, “The demand scenario across industry, verticals and geographies are very strong. So they will likely have the visibility going ahead. The execution part, where almost all the largecap companies are struggling to manage margins, has delivered margin expansion with better execution.”