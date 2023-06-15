On an absolute basis, TCS distributed dividends worth Rs 115 in financial year 2023, which also includes a special dividend of Rs 67 per share.

Shares of India's largest software firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd. fell by as much as Rs 32 or a percent on Thursday after the stock started to trade adjusting for its dividend announcement during the March quarter.

The company's board in April declared a final dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) and set June 15 as its record date. The stock is trading adjusting for this dividend announcement.

A record date also indicates which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.

The dividend payout of financial year 2023 even surpassed the combined dividend distributed in financial year 2022 and 2021, during which the company had paid Rs 15,734 crore and Rs 14,056 crore respectively.

TCS, which is the country’s largest software services firm by market value, also carried out a share buyback in March 2022, where it bought back shares for Rs 4,500 apiece for a total buyback size of Rs 18,000 crore.

For financial year 2023, TCS reported a net profit growth of 10 percent to Rs 42,147 crore, led by a 17.6 percent year-on-year jump in its topline. Orderbook for the year went up by 13.7 percent in constant currency terms.

Shares of TCS were trading 0.91 percent lower at Rs 3,222 on the BSE at 9:41 AM on Thursday.