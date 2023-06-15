CNBC TV18
TCS shares trading ex-dividend from Thursday - Here's what you need to know

TCS shares trading ex-dividend from Thursday - Here's what you need to know
By CNBCTV18.com Jun 15, 2023 11:54:16 AM IST (Updated)

On an absolute basis, TCS distributed dividends worth Rs 115 in financial year 2023, which also includes a special dividend of Rs 67 per share.

Shares of India's largest software firm Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) Ltd. fell by as much as Rs 32 or a percent on Thursday after the stock started to trade adjusting for its dividend announcement during the March quarter.

The company's board in April declared a final dividend of Rs 24 per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 (FY23) and set June 15 as its record date. The stock is trading adjusting for this dividend announcement.
A record date also indicates which shareholders are eligible to receive the dividend payment.
X