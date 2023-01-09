homemarket Newsstocks Newstcs could outperform infosys after 12 quarters 15614671.htm

TCS could outperform Infosys after 12 quarters

By Reema Tendulkar  Jan 9, 2023 3:13 PM IST (Published)
CNBC-TV18 poll expects US dollar revenue growth of 1.65 percent quarter-on-quarter, while rupee revenue growth seen at 3.9 percent. EBIT margin likely to improve by 70 basis points to 24.74 percent from 24 percent last quarter. This time TCS’ year-on-year revenue growth is likely to be higher than Infosys for the first time in 12 quarters and that is an important milestone.

Tata Consultancy Services will be reporting its numbers on Monday, and a CNBC-TV18 poll expects US dollar revenue growth of 1.65 percent quarter-on-quarter, while rupee revenue growth is seen at 3.9 percent.  Market watchers also believe that this time TCS’ year-on-year revenue growth is likely to be higher than Infosys for the first time in 12 quarters.

What to watch?
The TCS guidance for the fourth quarter of the current financial year sets the expectation benchmark. After securing some good deal wins two quarters back, the company had guided for strong revenue growth but with the current macro uncertainty does this deal win margin range stay today? The commentary on this will be closely scrutinised.
Also, something that the street will like to check is if the TCS-BSNL deal of approximately $2.3-2.1 billion gets consummated in this quarter. If it does, there is a possibility of an upside.
Read Here: TCS Earnings Preview | Revenue growth may moderate while margin expansion seen
The management had last quarter said that attrition had bottomed out. Comments on those will be interesting to watch too. The employee addition numbers might be low because of a weaker attrition rate.
Also Read: IDBI Bank stake sale: Dipam secy says domestic as well as foreign institutions showing interest
The most important commentary is going to be on buyback. There is a one-year cool-off period from when the buyback ends and the next buyback can be announced.
Now, TCS last year in the Q3 FY22 numbers announced its buyback. The buyback happened in the month of March and the cool-off period ends in March. There is a possibility that in Q1 FY24 the company can go ahead and do a buyback because the cool-off period has ended.
