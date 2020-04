The share price of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) climbed 7 percent to Rs 1,820 on the NSE after the company reported its Q4 earnings. The country's largest software services exporter reported a consolidated profit of Rs 8,049 crore for Q4FY20, down 0.85 percent on a quarter-on-quarter basis due to lower other income and higher finance cost.

Consolidated revenue for the quarter rose 5.1 percent YoY to Rs 39,946 crore from Rs 39,854 crore in the year-ago period.

The company in a regulatory filing announced final dividend of Rs 6 per equity share of Rs 1 each of the company which shall be paid/dispatched on the fourth day from the conclusion of the annual general meeting.

Dollar revenue for the quarter under review stood at $5,444 million, down 2.5 percent QoQ. Constant currency revenue growth at 3 percent was much lower compared to 6.8 percent in December quarter and 12.7 percent in Q4 FY19.

At the end of the March quarter, total contract value stood at $8.9 billion, the largest ever in a quarter, as against $6 billion in the December quarter.

The company expects the first half of FY21 to be impacted by the novel coronavirus or COVID-19. CEO Rajesh Gopinathan has also warned of its topline contracting in FY21 with hopes of normalcy returning only in the third quarter.

