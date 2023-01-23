English
TCS helps Bitcoin Suisse AG transform core business through BaNCS

TCS helps Bitcoin Suisse AG transform core business through BaNCS

TCS helps Bitcoin Suisse AG transform core business through BaNCS
By CNBCTV18.com Jan 23, 2023 4:09:40 PM IST (Published)

The banking suite’s architecture allows the Swiss company to easily integrate and collaborate with trading partners and the wider crypto ecosystems.

 Indian IT giant Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has created a state-of-the-art crypto-financial technology platform for the leading Swiss crypto-finance and technology company Bitcoin Suisse AG (BTCS), powered by its core banking software suite, TCS BaNCS.

The Swiss crypto and technology pioneer has selected TCS BaNCS for building a scalable and secure cloud-based solution in order to support native digital assets and prepare the company for global market readiness.


The Application Programming Interface (API) led TCS BaNCS solution covers all the core functions for BTCS in creating its crypto-financial tech platform, such as brokerage, payments for crypto assets, custody, risk monitoring, and supervision capabilities while complying with regulatory bodies in the country.

The banking suite’s architecture allows the Swiss company to easily integrate and collaborate with trading partners and the wider crypto ecosystems.

Among the efficiencies of TCS BaNCS’ solutions lie faster turnaround times, which leads to improved client experiences, while its exemplary configurability has aided BTCS in designing and launching new products at a faster rate at scale related to staking, vaults, and digital asset lending.

Shares of TCS closed 1.56 percent higher at Rs 3,414 per piece on the BSE.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
