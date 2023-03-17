TCS, Bharat Forge, NTPC: Friday's top brokerage calls

Morgan Stanley maintains 'equal-weight' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 3,350 per share while CLSA maintains 'outperform' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 3,550 per share.
Bernstein maintains 'overweight' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 3,840 per share. The brokerage says unexpected CEO change could bring volatility amongst weak macro and rebuilding competition.
TCS | CLSA maintains 'outperform' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 3,550 per share. The brokerage says transition is likely to be smooth.
TCS | Morgan Stanley maintains 'equal-weight' rating on TCS with a target of Rs 3,350 per share. The brokerage says company's stock likely to underperform in coming months.
Bharat Forge | Morgan Stanley maintains 'overweight' rating on Bharat Forge with a target of Rs 1,068 per share. The brokerage says ATAGS order is likely to be split between Bharat Forge & Tata Advanced Systems.
NTPC | Jefferies maintains 'buy' rating on NTPC with a target of Rs 195 per share. The brokerage says company commissioned approx 2.9 GW RE capacity & had 4.7 GW under construction in Q3
First Published: Mar 17, 2023 8:45 AM IST
