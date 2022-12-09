Homemarket newsstocks news

TCS and Barclays tie-up to aid kids with special needs with Virtual Habilitation solution

Dec 9, 2022

VHAB is a digital assistive solution developed by TCS to improve the physiotherapy regimen for children with locomotor disabilities due to cerebral palsy or autism.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Barclays have expanded their collaboration to help more kids with neuro-muscular disabilities develop essential life skills with the IT major's virtual habilitation gaming solution.


Through this collaboration, the two companies are bringing TCS' Habilitation (VHAB) solution to Bal Kalyan Sanstha, an NGO, in Pune.

As part of the partnership, TCS is deploying and supporting its VHAB solution, and Barclays as part of its Disability and Mental Health Network “Reach” is providing the hardware, equipment, and ongoing support.

VHAB is a digital assistive solution developed by TCS to improve the physiotherapy regimen for children with locomotor disabilities due to cerebral palsy or autism.

In 2019, TCS and Barclays launched the solution at ZEP Rehabilitation Centre in Pune.

VHAB is also being used by over 500 students across three schools for children with special needs. The results have been promising with children displaying increased attention and concentration and acquiring essential life skills.

Shares of TCS ended 1.81 percent lower at Rs 3345.50 on Friday.

