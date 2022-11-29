Homemarket newsstocks news

TCS launches Quantum Computing Lab on Amazon Web Services

By CNBCTV18.com Nov 29, 2022 2:55:19 PM IST (Published)

TCS plans to leverage the lab to design industry-leading solutions, build domain-centric performance benchmarks, and drive hackathons.

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has launched the TCS Quantum Computing Lab in association with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to help enterprises explore, develop, and test business solutions and accelerate the adoption of quantum computing, considered one of the most promising technologies of the decade.


The new TCS Quantum Computing Lab on AWS will offer a virtual research and development environment leveraging Amazon Braket, a fully managed quantum computing service from AWS.

The TCS Quantum Computing Lab on AWS will enable customers to evaluate with agility the true potential of what quantum technology can realise for their core business operations. TCS added that this will provide a collaborative ecosystem to ideate, incubate and test new ideas on Amazon Braket.

The AWS Business Unit of TCS is a full-stack, multidisciplinary group and offers enterprise customers end-to-end services and solutions around cloud migration, data modernisation, managed services, and industry-specific innovation on AWS.

TCS holds a number of AWS-validated qualifications and the company currently has over 8,000 AWS certifications.

TCS shares are trading at Rs 3,409.50, up 0.42 percent.

(Edited by : Rukmani Krishna)
