Tatva Chintan shares plummet 10% as March 2022 earnings disappoint investors

Tatva Chintan Pharma's stock plummeted 10 percent on Tuesday after the speciality chemical company reported a 17 percent drop in profit to Rs 17.51 crore for the March 2022 quarter, disappointing investors.

The performance in the January-March period suffered on account of a lower topline and operating income growth. On the BSE, Tatva Chintan's stock fell to a low of Rs 2,250, against its previous close of Rs 2,498.40.

At 11:40 am, shares of Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem Ltd were trading at Rs 2,307.75, down 190.65 points or 7.63 lower on the BSE.

The stock is trading higher than its 50-day moving averages but lower than 5, 20, 100 and 200-day moving averages. The stock underperformed the sector by 8.91 percent.

For the period under review, net sales of the company stood at Rs 101.88 crore, down 2.5 percent from Rs. 104.50 crore in March 2021 while the quarterly net profit stood at Rs. 18.89 crore, down 7.2 percent from Rs. 20.35 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization stood at Rs. 23.29 crore in March 2022, sliding 10.6 percent from Rs. 26.05 crore in March 2021.

Courtesy: BSE

Tatva Chintan EPS also went down to Rs. 8.52 in March 2022 from Rs. 10.13 in March 2021.

Net margins stood at 17.77 percent in the March 22 quarter compared to 19.43 percent in March 2021. The net profit margin was lower by 402 basis points on a sequential basis, compared to December 2021 quarter.

For the full year, the company's net profit rose 83.45 percent to Rs 95.87 crore on a 44.38 percent increase in net sales to Rs 433.65 crore in the year ended March 2022 over the year ended March 2021.

Earlier this month, ICICI Securities maintained a "buy" call on Tatva Chintan Pharma's stock, with a target price of Rs 3,000. "We have cut our EPS estimates by 15 percent for FY22 on lower SDA sales (on chip shortage) and by 4-6 percent for FY23-24E. Our estimate does not completely capture the rising opportunities in the semiconductor industry and PASC," said the brokerage.