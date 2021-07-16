Tatva Chintan Pharma IPO fully subscribed on day 1; retail portion booked over 3 times

The initial public offering (IPO) of specialty chemical company Tatva Chintan Pharma Chem witnessed strong demand as the IPO was fully subscribed in the initial hour of bidding on the first day itself.

The issue was subscribed 1.56 times so far on July 16, the first day of bidding as it received bids for 51.03 lakh equity shares against the IPO size of 32.61 lakh equity shares, according to the data available on the exchanges till 12:00 pm.

The offer received strong demand from retail investors as their reserved portion was subscribed 3.08 times, while the portion set aside for non-institutional investors was subscribed 12 percent.

The qualified institutional buyers were yet to participate in the issue.

Tatva Chintan already raised Rs 150 crore of the total issue size of Rs 500 crore through the anchor book on July 15 at the higher end of the price band of Rs 1,073-Rs 1,083 per equity share.

The issue, which will close on July 20, consists of a fresh issue of shares worth Rs 225 crore and an offer for sale of shares worth Rs 275 crore by the promoter and promoter group.

The fresh issue proceeds will be utilised for expansion of the Dahej manufacturing facility, and upgradation of the R&D facility in Vadodara.

Most brokerages recommend 'subscribe' on the back of robust financials, strong growth potential, diversification, potential play on green chemistry, discounted valuation compared to its peers and niche global placement.

Motilal Oswal likes the firm due to its leadership position, wide product portfolio, strong client relationship, and high entry barriers. The company is expected to witness strong growth for the next 2-3 years given its expansion plans.

It is well placed to tap the opportunity in the fast-growing specialty chemical space with an increasing focus on green chemistry by leveraging its strong R&D capabilities, as per the brokerage.

"The issue is valued at 45.9x FY21 P/E on post-issue basis, which appears reasonable compared to peers (avg. P/E of 59x), as it enjoys higher earnings growth. Hence, we recommend 'subscribe'," it said.