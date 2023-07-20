Tata Teleservices launches UCaaS solution integrated with Microsoft Teams; Stock rallies over 7%

Smartflo UCaaS allows users to place calls to a landline or mobile number from their desktop, laptop, or mobile device using the corporate network.

Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd rallied as much as 7.5 percent on Thursday after the company announced that it has launched a unified communication as a service (UCaaS) solution integrated with Microsoft Teams.

Tata Tele Business Services, a leading provider of digital connectivity and cloud solutions for businesses, has launched Smartflo Unified Communication as a Service (UCaaS), a voice solution that works with direct routing for Microsoft Teams.

The voice solution integrates all enterprise channels of communication on a single platform boosting employee productivity and reducing overall infrastructure costs in a secure environment.

Tata Teleservices’ senior vice-president (product, commercial and marketing) Vishal Rally said, “Smartflo UCaaS has been developed with an endeavor to seamlessly bridge the gap between remote employees and the office while enhancing business efficiency.”

Microsoft India’s executive director (corporate, medium and small business) Samik Roy said, “This new offering integrated with Microsoft Teams will benefit businesses with seamless communication and collaboration to drive greater efficiencies and productivity, in a secure and cost-effective manner.”

Shares of Tata Tele are currently trading 5.1 percent higher at Rs 85.10, after making an intraday high of Rs 87.25. The stock is still trading 7.2 percent lower on a year-to-date basis.