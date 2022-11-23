Tata Teleservices expands cloud communication suite to offer WhatsApp business platform  

Smartflo, along with the WhatsApp business platform, provides an integrated omnichannel solution experience.

Tata Tele Business Services on Wednesday announced the expansion of its cloud communication suite Smartflo with the WhatsApp business platform.

The move will offer an enhanced business communication experience, which in turn will accelerate user engagement, increase customer experience and ensure impactful customer interactions.

The WhatsApp business platform is a solution for businesses to better manage queries of customers from across the world. The integration will help businesses map customer operational needs over multiple channels while boosting customer experience with unified hyper-personalised interactions and multi-touch attributions.

Smartflo, along with the WhatsApp business platform, provides an integrated omnichannel solution experience involving different channels and methods of connecting with customers and integrating them. It unifies the customer experience across different channels such as websites, mobile apps, social media, and phone calls, as a single-point system.

Tata Teleservices Ltd. along with its subsidiary Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) Ltd offers a comprehensive portfolio of voice, data, and managed services to enterprises and carriers in the country under the brand name Tata Tele Business Services.