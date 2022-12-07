Tata Tele Business Services to offer Microsoft Azure to small and medium businesses

This will enable SMBs to modernise their operations with the smooth movement of business workloads to the cloud on a ‘pay as you go model’ and deliver a better experience to their customers even as they scale faster.

Buy / Sell TataTeleservice share TRADE

Tata Tele Business Services (TTBS), one of the leading enablers of B2B connectivity and cloud communication solutions in India, has launched Microsoft Azure services for small and medium businesses (SMBs).

This will enable SMBs to modernise their operations with the smooth movement of business workloads to the cloud on a ‘pay as you go model’ and deliver a better experience to their customers even as they scale faster.

After Covid-19, SMBs are keen on realigning their business models to respond to dynamic business environments by moving their core operations to the cloud.

With the Microsoft Azure service from TTBS, SMBs can look forward to a predictive and agile cloud platform to install, scale, and upgrade business solutions more quickly and securely.

The company’s new offering will help SMBs serve across geographies with speed and innovation at a great price performance.

Also Read: Tata Teleservices expands cloud communication suite to offer WhatsApp business platform

SMBs will also have access to new technologies like Artificial Intelligence (AI) and advanced analytics to make better and more informed business decisions. These will offer additional savings to SMBs on infrastructure and IT management costs as they will get 24/7 single window support and managed services from TTBS.

Microsoft Azure offers essential computing, storage, and networking resources on demand, on a pay-as-you-go basis.