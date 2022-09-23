Tata Steel to merge all Tata Group metal companies with itself

By Hormaz Fatakia

Mini Tata Steel will combine all metal companies of the Tata Group under itself. The spotlight will be on TRF, shareholders of which will receive 17 shares of Tata Steel for every 10 shares held.

Tata Steel, one of India's largest steel producers has announced that it will combine all metal companies of the Tata Group into itself.

Under the scheme, the following companies will be amalgamated into Tata Steel:

Tata Steel Long Products

The Tinplate Company of India

Tata Metaliks

TRF

The Indian Steel & Wire Products

Tata Steel Mining

S&T Mining Company

The scheme is subject to approval of majority shareholders of all companies in question, market regulator SEBI, and the stock exchanges, along with other authorities as applicable.

Here is the share-swap ratio for all the companies in question:

whose share price movement in recent times has been the subject of several discussions.

Shares of TRF had doubled over a period of six trading sessions between September 13 and September 20. The company attributed the movement to the stock being removed from the Graded Surveillance Measures Stage 3, under which trading in the stock could only take place once a week.

As of March 31, 2022, TRF had a net worth of negative Rs 294 crore. Since September 13, shares of TRF have been locked in upper circuits of 20 percent (twice), 10 percent (thrice) and 5 percent (thrice), based on revision of circuit filters for the stock.