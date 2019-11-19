Tata Steel to cut 3,000 jobs across Europe operations as part of cost-cutting plans
Updated : November 19, 2019 09:31 AM IST
Tata Steel unveiled restructuring and transformation program for its Europe business which includes cost-cutting plans through job cuts.
The programme is focused on four areas to improve financial performance that includes lowering employment costs, leading to an estimated reduction in employee numbers of up to 3,000 across Tata Steel Europe’s operations,
