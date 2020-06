The share price of Tata Steel gained more than 4 percent in the early trade on Tuesday after the company reported better than expected March quarter earnings. The stock rose as much as 4.57 percent to Rs 335.95 per share on the BSE.

At 9:50 am, shares of Tata Steel were trading 4.26 percent higher at Rs 334.95 apiece.

Tata Steel posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,095.7 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 as against a net profit of Rs 2,430.9 crore in the same period last year. CNBC-TV18 poll had estimated the loss at Rs 1,300 crore.

The company’s consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter declined 20.4 percent to Rs 33,770 crore, YoY, impacted by the worldwide lockdown.

Operating performance was also better than expectations. Consolidated EBITDA fell 38.1 percent to Rs 4,646.9 crore while EBITDA margin contracted 390 bps to 13.8 percent, YoY.

Moran Stanley maintained an 'Overweight' rating with a target price of Rs 405 per share as it believes the company's operations are normalizing with improved utilization rates.

According to the global brokerage, the company’s consolidated EBITDA has beaten the estimates, while standalone EBITDA fell short of the street expectations.

Credit Suisse maintained 'Outperform' call with a TP of Rs 365 per share. The brokerage said that the company’s EBITDA beat estimates by 12 percent. The company’s Europe business profitability was better while standalone EBITDA/t was slightly weaker than expected due to higher costs, it said.