Tata Steel shares rise 3% on strong Q3 numbers; CLSA says 'buy'

Shares of Tata Steel Ltd were in focus on Monday after the steel major's consolidated net profit more than doubled to Rs 9,598.16 crore for the quarter ended December 2021, mainly on account of higher income.

At 9:30 am, shares of Tata Steel was trading at Rs 1,195, up 18.70 points, or 1.59 higher on the BSE. The shares gained as much as 2.8 percent during opening on Monday.

In its quarterly report, the company posted consolidated earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) at Rs 15,853 crore, as against Rs 16,618 crore in Q2FY22 (down 4.6 percent) and Rs 9,652 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (up 64.2 YoY).

Tata Steel CEO and MD TV Narendran said domestic steel demand has begun to improve on the back of continued economic recovery as the third wave of COVID-19 begins to ebb. The company's steel deliveries in India expanded by 4 percent in the first nine months of the financial year, along with an improvement in product mix.

CLSA has a “buy” call on Tata Steel stock with a target of Rs 1,820 - an upside from Rs 1,176 recorded on 4 February. The steel major’s Q3 EBITDA was largely in-line, however, debt declined further despite working capital build-up, said the brokerage.

CLSA also said that India profitability has surprised investors positively even as Europe profitability was impacted by higher energy costs.

JPMorgan has an “overweight” call on the steel maker's stock with a target of Rs 1,850 per share. According to the brokerage, Tata Steel’s Q3 was beat with a strong underlying quarter and large net debt reduction.

India standalone now reflects both India & BSL, JPMorgan said, while Tata Europe has flat volumes, higher energy cost and repair costs. The market appears to be expecting a sharp steel price correction as steel prices continue to move higher, the brokerage added.

Investec has a “buy” call on the stock with a target of Rs 2,000. The brokerage said that the in-line performance and capital allocation on Europe business need to be watched.

The company expects Indian steel prices to remain resilient and European prices should remain steady. However, Investec has an uncertain outlook on coking coal and iron ore.