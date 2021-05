The share price of Tata Steel jumped over 5 percent to hit a fresh 52-week high of Rs 1,128.80 apiece on Thursday after the company reported March quarter earnings largely in line with estimates.

The company posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,644.1 crore in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 as compared to a loss of Rs 1,481.3 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Consolidated revenue from operations increased by 38.8 percent to Rs 49,977.4 crore from Rs 36,009.4 crore, YoY.

Though the company's bottomline missed analysts' expectations due to higher tax cost and lower other income, topline and operating performance beat estimates.

On the operational front, consolidated EBITDA during Q4FY21 increased 195.6 percent YoY to Rs 14,184.1 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 1,510 bps YoY to 28.4 percent, driven by higher steel prices.

"Tata Steel’s 4Q adjusted consolidated Ebitda of Rs 139 billion was above estimates with a beat across all segments. Standalone Ebitda/t of Rs 27,800 was its highest ever and 1QFY22 looks even better," brokerage CLSA said.

Tata Steel resumed work on Kalinganagar expansion, which is positive following its strong debt reduction.

CLSA maintained a Buy call on the stock with the target price of Rs 1,150 per share.

"The fourth quarter performance has stood out in terms of both earnings and cash flows, and helped the company to report one of the highest underlying performance for the full year in spite of the pandemic related disruptions during the first half of the financial year," said Koushik Chatterjee, Executive Director and CFO.

Tata Steel's India crude steel production was at 4.75 million tonnes, up 0.4 percent and deliveries rose by 15.9 percent to 4.67 million tonnes compared to the same quarter last year. India operations included Tata Steel Standalone, Tata Steel BSL and Tata Steel Long Products.

The company's board approved a dividend of Rs 25 per share.

The stock price of Tata Steel has rallied over 304 percent in the last one year, while it is up around 74 percent YTD.

At 9:55 am, the shares of Tata Steel were trading 4.70 percent higher at Rs 1,119.20 apiece on the BSE.