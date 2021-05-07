  • SENSEX
Tata Steel shares hit 52-week high after brokerages raise price targets

Updated : May 07, 2021 11:02:03 IST

Morgan Stanley maintained an Overweight rating on the stock and raised the target price (TP) to Rs 1,630 per share from Rs 1,000 earlier.
JPMorgan maintained an Overweight rating and increased the target price to Rs 1,425 per share from Rs 1,250 earlier.
Published : May 07, 2021 11:02 AM IST

