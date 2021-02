The share price of Tata Steel gained over 3 percent in early morning trade on Wednesday after the company reported strong earnings for the quarter ended December 2020, beating estimates.

Tata Steel reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,989 crore in Q3FY21 as compared to a net loss of Rs 1,166 crore in the year-ago period. Revenue from operations increased by 11.5 percent to Rs 39,594 crore from Rs 34,520 crore, YoY.

On the operational front, EBITDA during the quarter jumped to Rs 9,540 crore from Rs 3,659 crore, while EBITDA margin expanded by 1,380 bps to 24.1 percent from 10.3 percent, YoY, with improved realization across key entities.

The company’s performance on all fronts beats CNBC-TV18 analysts’ poll estimates.

“Consolidated free cash flow was Rs 12,078 crore during Q3FY21 and Rs 20,588 crore in the first nine months of the current financial year driven by strong operating performance, disciplined capital expenditure and working capital management,” Tata Steel said in an exchange filing.

Among Tata Steel’s India operations, crude steel production registered a 3 percent YoY growth in Q3FY21 at 4.60 million tonnes. Domestic deliveries grew 8 percent QoQ and 4 percent YoY to 4.16 million tonnes. Exports shrank below 11 percent of overall deliveries. Sales witnessed strong momentum but was constrained by lower opening inventory.

The company’s India operations achieved the highest ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 8,811 crore with 46 percent QoQ and 2.14x YoY growth, driven by higher prices, better product mix, lower exports and operating efficiency initiatives. This translates into an EBITDA per ton of Rs 18,931 and an EBITDA margin of 34.9 percent.

Tata Steel standalone achieved the highest ever quarterly EBITDA of Rs 6,737 crore with 43 percent QoQ and 78 percent YoY growth. This translates into an EBITDA per ton of Rs 20,175 and an EBITDA margin of 37.5 percent.

“The recovery in the global and Indian economy has led to sharp improvement in steel demand in India. We pivoted our deliveries to domestic markets, to cater to the requirements of our local customers by reducing exports. All the segments, especially automotive, have performed extremely well supported by our continuous focus on strong customer relationships, superior distribution network, brands and new product developments,” TV Narendran, CEO & Managing Director said.

In Europe, the underlying performance has improved quarter-on-quarter while the reported EBIDTA was negatively impacted by few one-offs, he added.

Tata Steel Europe reported a 1.8 percent YoY growth in revenue at Rs 14,069.92 crore, but at EBITDA level, it posted loss of Rs 724.27 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 956.30 crore in Q3FY20.

As part of the enterprise deleveraging plan, Tata Steel has completed reduction of net debt by Rs 18,609 crore in the first nine months of the current financial year. During the third quarter, the company reduced the leverage by Rs 10,325 crore.

As part of the continued de-leveraging strategy, further deleveraging is being undertaken in 4QFY21, it said.

The company has decided to restart work on Pellet plant and Cold Roll Mill complex at Tata Steel Kalinganagar. Both the Pellet plant and Cold Roll Mill complex, once completed, will expand margin.

“A key surprise in the results was strong deleveraging (Rs103bn net debt reduction QoQ). Tata expects further deleveraging in 4Q, which in our view should be aided by the final call of partly paid shares,” CLSA said.

The brokerage reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 840 per share.

At 9:55 am, the shares of Tata Steel were trading 1.06 percent higher at Rs 707.00 apiece on the BSE as compared to a 0.09 percent gain on the benchmark Sensex.

