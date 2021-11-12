Should you buy, sell or hold Tata Steel shares after co's Q2 results?

Tata Steel shares were in focus on Friday, a day after the steelmaker reported a strong set of quarterly earnings. The Tata Steel stock rose as much as 3.4 percent to Rs 1,343 apiece on BSE in early deals before trimming those gains.

At 9:40 am, the shares were left with a gain of 1.1 percent at Rs 1,313.4 apiece on the bourse. The headline Sensex index was up half a percent amid gains across most sectors.

Revenue increased 54.8 percent on year to Rs 60,282.8 crore.

CLSA

The brokerage maintained a 'buy' call on the stock with a target price of Rs 1,950. The company's Q2 EBITDA was slightly below CLSA's expectations on account of lower standalone profitability, CLSA said.

Weakness in Tata Steel's domestic business offset strength in its European operation. The company's management expects Asian steel prices to continue to be in a range, it added.

JP Morgan

The brokerage maintained a 'neutral' call on Tata Steel with a target price of Rs 1,810.