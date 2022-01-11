Tata Steel, SAIL shares slip over 4% as Jefferies turns cautious on metals stocks

Metal stocks decline: Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL and Hindalco shares were trading in the red on Tuesday following global brokerage Jefferies’ negative commentary citing weak macros and demand concerns in China.

Metal stocks were trading in the red on Tuesday with the sectoral gauge down over 2 percent during an otherwise positive sentiment in the stock market.

Tata Steel, JSW Steel, SAIL and Jindal Steel were among the top laggards in the metal stocks pack on the BSE.

Tata Steel stock slipped 4.7 percent to an intraday low of Rs 1,112.85. JSW Steel’s share price, meanwhile, slipped more than 3 percent during the session. Shares of state-owned Steel Authority of India Ltd also witnessed sell-off and tanked 4.7 percent intraday.

The downtrend followed global brokerage Jefferies’ negative commentary on shares of metal companies, especially those manufacturing steel, owing to weak macros and demand concerns in China.

Jefferies downgraded its rating on Tata Steel from ‘buy’ to ‘hold’, and for JSW Steel, the brokerage has an ‘underperform’ rating, down from ‘buy’. It said it prefers aluminium stocks over steel and retained its ‘buy’ rating on shares of aluminium and copper maker Hindalco.

Jefferies has also cut the FY23 earning per share (EPS) estimates for the Tata Steel stock by 18 percent and 26 percent for JSW Steel, which is the first big cut in more than a year. The brokerage said, “we are 23%/22% below the street. After a strong FY22E, we see EPS falling 44%/21% YoY for TATA/JSTL in FY23.”

The brokerage is of the view that weakening steel prices and a sharp rally in coking coal are impacting the steel margin outlook after a big expansion last year. Margins for Indian steel companies have peaked and will fall sharply by FY23, although still settle above the last 10-year average, the brokerage said.

Jefferies also said that Chinese macro conditions slipped in the second half of the calendar year 2021 as the effect of stimulus waned and government focus shifted to environmental issues, deleveraging, and a redistribution of wealth.

These have started to reflect in metal prices. Since October, Chinese export steel price has corrected 22 percent, India steel is down 12 percent and the aluminium price has fallen 7 percent, it said. The brokerage, however, said an easing policy could lift Chinese demand.

Hindalco Industries stock, which was better placed as compared to others by Jefferies, was trading almost a percent lower after the global brokerage’s report.

Though the BSE Metal index has declined nearly 3 percent in the past five days, the sectoral index has given a return of more than 54 percent in a year as against the benchmark index Sensex, which has risen almost 23 percent during the period.